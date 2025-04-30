KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR APRIL 30, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY 05, 2025

USD 280.

9901

GBP 377.1731

EUR 320.3850

JPY 1.9737

