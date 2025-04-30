Foreign Exchange Rates
Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2025 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR APRIL 30, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY 05, 2025
USD 280.
9901
GBP 377.1731
EUR 320.3850
JPY 1.9737
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers
Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan
Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore
PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge
Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..
Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers
More Stories From Business
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES3 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 20251 hour ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 20252 hours ago
-
KP Govt begins work on preparing ADP for fiscal year 2025-2612 hours ago
-
Need stressed for adopting approach to build self-sufficiency in edible oil14 hours ago
-
Facilitation centers, one window operations vital for businesses growth15 hours ago
-
KPTMA seeks PM’s intervention to resolve supply chain crisis16 hours ago
-
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs17 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 808.28 points17 hours ago
-
Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan17 hours ago
-
PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge18 hours ago