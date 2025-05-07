Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2025 | 11:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR MAY 07, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY 09, 2025
USD 281.3471
GBP 374.6699
EUR 318.9632
JPY 1.9625
APP/as/
