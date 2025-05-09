Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2025 | 10:10 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR MAY 09, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY 13, 2025

USD 281.4810

GBP 374.0601

EUR 317.9610

JPY 1.9504

