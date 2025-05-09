Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2025 | 12:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR MAY 09, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY 13, 2025
USD 281.4810
GBP 374.0601
EUR 317.9610
JPY 1.9504
APP/as/
