Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2025 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of the Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange Rates Bulletin, here on Thursday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR MAY 15, 2025, FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY 19, 2025
USD 281.
6824
GBP 375.3137
EUR 315.8787
JPY 1.9165
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2025
ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355.73 bn in key sectors
Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and Water: Rana Tanveer
Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal
PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone about next steps to build-on May ..
UNESCO, partners lead efforts to develop Pakistan’s first National Media Liter ..
RMU observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”
Implementation of women quota in sectors to boost their participation: Governor
SU's Pakistan Study Centre pays tribute to PAF’s success against Indian aggres ..
Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meeting held
VC FUUAST participates Kazan forum on Educating Future Academic Leaders
More Stories From Business
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES24 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates1 hour ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 20252 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 20253 hours ago
-
Ahsan urges establishment of shortest possible trade routes with Central Asia12 hours ago
-
CDD, GTVC discuss exploration of renewal energy initiatives13 hours ago
-
SACM on Industries chairs meeting on Godown Act 202112 hours ago
-
RCCI hosts awareness session on Taxpayers Alliance Pakistan12 hours ago
-
KATI welcomes power tariff reduction for industries in Karachi13 hours ago
-
“Build and Invest Pakistan Expo” in Muscat to highlight Pakistan’s economic strength: Mirza Ik ..12 hours ago
-
PIEDMC celebrates success of Operation 'Bunyan-um-Marsoos'13 hours ago
-
Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) delegation visits Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (B ..15 hours ago