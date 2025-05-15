Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2025 | 10:10 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of the Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange Rates Bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR MAY 15, 2025, FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY 19, 2025

USD 281.

6824

GBP 375.3137

EUR 315.8787

JPY 1.9165

APP/as/

