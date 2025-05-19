Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2025 | 12:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR MAY 19, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY 21, 2025
USD 281.6292
GBP 374.9048
EUR 315.6782
JPY 1.9395
APP/as/
