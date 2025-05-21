Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2025 | 10:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR MAY 21, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY 23, 2025
USD 281.8889
GBP 377.2519
EUR 317.5478
JPY 1.9536
APP/as
