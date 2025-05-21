Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2025 | 10:40 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR MAY 21, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY 23, 2025

USD 281.8889

GBP 377.2519

EUR 317.5478

JPY 1.9536

