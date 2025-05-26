Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2025 | 11:10 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR MAY 26, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY 29, 2025

USD 281.9456

GBP 380.0909

EUR 319.6981

JPY 1.9663

APP/as

