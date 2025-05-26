Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2025 | 11:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR MAY 26, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY 29, 2025
USD 281.9456
GBP 380.0909
EUR 319.6981
JPY 1.9663
