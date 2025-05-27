Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2025 | 10:50 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR MAY 27, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY 30, 2025

USD 282.0135

GBP 382.5513

EUR 321.2698

JPY 1.9742

APP/as

