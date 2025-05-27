Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2025 | 10:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR MAY 27, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY 30, 2025
USD 282.0135
GBP 382.5513
EUR 321.2698
JPY 1.9742
APP/as
