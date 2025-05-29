KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR MAY 29, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 02, 2025

USD 282.1456

GBP 381.7430

EUR 320.0660

JPY 1.9632

