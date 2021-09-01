Foreign Exchange Rates 1st Sep, 2021
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1548 01.09.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 01ST SEPTEMBER 2021 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTEMBER 03, 2021
USD 166.3683
GBP 229.0891
EUR 196.7305
JPY 1.5137