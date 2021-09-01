Foreign exchange rates 1st Sep, 2021

The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1548 01.09.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 01ST SEPTEMBER 2021 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTEMBER 03, 2021

USD 166.3683

GBP 229.0891

EUR 196.7305

JPY 1.5137