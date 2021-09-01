UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange Rates 1st Sep, 2021

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 12:58 PM

Foreign exchange rates 1st Sep, 2021

The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1548 01.09.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 01ST SEPTEMBER 2021 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTEMBER 03, 2021

USD 166.3683

GBP 229.0891

EUR 196.7305

JPY 1.5137

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Dollar September Market

Recent Stories

Indian troops martyr 18 Kashmiris in August

Indian troops martyr 18 Kashmiris in August

2 minutes ago
 CPI inflation remains in single digit at 8.4% in A ..

CPI inflation remains in single digit at 8.4% in August

2 minutes ago
 EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES 1st Sep, 2021

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES 1st Sep, 2021

10 minutes ago
 Bottoms up for Pernod Ricard despite pandemic

Bottoms up for Pernod Ricard despite pandemic

10 minutes ago
 Foreign Currency Account Scheme 1st Sep, 2021

Foreign Currency Account Scheme 1st Sep, 2021

10 minutes ago
 Putin Says US 20-Year Presence in Afghanistan Only ..

Putin Says US 20-Year Presence in Afghanistan Only Resulted in Tragedies

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.