KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR AUG 05, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 07, 2025

USD 282.6126

GBP 375.1117

EUR 326.6719

JPY 1.9106

