Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2025 | 10:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR AUG 05, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 07, 2025
USD 282.6126
GBP 375.1117
EUR 326.6719
JPY 1.9106
APP/as
