Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2025 | 10:50 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR AUG 05, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 07, 2025

USD 282.6126

GBP 375.1117

EUR 326.6719

JPY 1.9106

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

UAE conducts 63rd airdrop of aid as part of ‘Bir ..

UAE conducts 63rd airdrop of aid as part of ‘Birds of Goodness' operation, del ..

22 minutes ago
 UAE: Unfounded allegations by Port Sudan Authority ..

UAE: Unfounded allegations by Port Sudan Authority are baseless PR stunts to jus ..

37 minutes ago
 UNICEF Representative to Sudan: 'I witnessed world ..

UNICEF Representative to Sudan: 'I witnessed world’s largest humanitarian cris ..

52 minutes ago
 Arab Parliament President commends UAE's leading r ..

Arab Parliament President commends UAE's leading role in supporting Palestinian ..

52 minutes ago
 Haroon discuss cooperation with Siana Group USA

Haroon discuss cooperation with Siana Group USA

53 minutes ago
 Commissioner Hazara reviews preparations for indep ..

53 minutes ago
27 outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons seized

27 outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons seized

53 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China to deepen cooperation in electric ..

Pakistan, China to deepen cooperation in electric vehicle sector

59 minutes ago
 Surprise inspections by ADC Haripur and Food Safet ..

Surprise inspections by ADC Haripur and Food Safety Authority

59 minutes ago
 FDA illuminates complex to celebrate Independence ..

FDA illuminates complex to celebrate Independence Day

59 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 honours brave personnel for exemplary ..

Rescue 1122 honours brave personnel for exemplary service, DG presents salute in ..

59 minutes ago
 India’s Aug 5 move illegal, inhumane: OPC VC

India’s Aug 5 move illegal, inhumane: OPC VC

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Business