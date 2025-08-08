Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2025 | 10:40 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR AUG 08, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 12, 2025

USD 282.5155

GBP 377.8928

EUR 330.2324

JPY 1.9250

APP/mzr/

