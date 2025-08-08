Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2025 | 10:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR AUG 08, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 12, 2025
USD 282.5155
GBP 377.8928
EUR 330.2324
JPY 1.9250
APP/mzr/
