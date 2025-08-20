(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of the Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange Rates Bulletin, here on Wednesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR AUG 20, 2025, FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 22, 2025

USD 281.

9276

GBP 380.9405

EUR 329.1786

JPY 1.9080

