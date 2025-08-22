(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR AUG 22, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 26, 2025

USD 281.8944

GBP 379.6271

EUR 328.4633

JPY 1.9100

