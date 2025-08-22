Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2025 | 11:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR AUG 22, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 26, 2025
USD 281.8944
GBP 379.6271
EUR 328.4633
JPY 1.9100
