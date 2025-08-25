Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2025 | 12:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR AUG 25, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 27, 2025

USD 281.8686

GBP 377.8167

EUR 326.7703

JPY 1.8968

