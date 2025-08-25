Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2025 | 12:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR AUG 25, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 27, 2025
USD 281.8686
GBP 377.8167
EUR 326.7703
JPY 1.8968
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
More Stories From Business
-
Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs 359,800 per tola27 minutes ago
-
Food exports decrease 10.25% in July47 minutes ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 20256 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 20257 hours ago
-
Economy moving towards right direction: Khurram17 hours ago
-
RCCI organized Women 'SMEs Exhibition'18 hours ago
-
Event organized to enhance pulses production20 hours ago
-
Untapped wealth: KP's coal reserves hold key to spur economic growth1 day ago
-
Kissan Ittehad for fair prices to farmers1 day ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 20251 day ago