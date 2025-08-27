(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange Rates Bulletin, here on Wednesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR AUG 27, 2025, FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 29, 2025

USD 281.

8212

GBP 379.2468

EUR 327.4480

JPY 1.9082

