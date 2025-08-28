Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2025 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR AUG 28, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTMBER 29, 2025
USD 281.
8000
GBP 378.9083
EUR 326.8598
JPY 1.9060
APP/as/
