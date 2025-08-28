(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR AUG 28, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTMBER 29, 2025

USD 281.

8000

GBP 378.9083

EUR 326.8598

JPY 1.9060

