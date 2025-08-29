(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR AUG 29, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTMBER 03, 2025

USD 281.

7578

GBP 380.1194

EUR 327.8815

JPY 1.9133

APP/as/