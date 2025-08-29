Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2025 | 10:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR AUG 29, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTMBER 03, 2025
USD 281.
7578
GBP 380.1194
EUR 327.8815
JPY 1.9133
