Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2025 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange Rates Bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 01, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTMBER 03, 2025
USD 281.
7456
GBP 380.0185
EUR 328.8253
JPY 1.9165
APP/as/
