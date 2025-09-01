Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2025 | 10:10 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange Rates Bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 01, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTMBER 03, 2025

USD 281.

7456

GBP 380.0185

EUR 328.8253

JPY 1.9165

