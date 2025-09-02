Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2025 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 02, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTMBER 04, 2025
USD 281.
7029
GBP 381.0032
EUR 330.0713
JPY 1.9140
APP/mzr/
