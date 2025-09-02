Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2025 | 11:00 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 02, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTMBER 04, 2025

USD 281.

7029

GBP 381.0032

EUR 330.0713

JPY 1.9140

APP/mzr/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025

2 hours ago
 UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly eart ..

UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan

11 hours ago
 UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change ..

UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality

11 hours ago
 Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as res ..

Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level

11 hours ago
 Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review mon ..

Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review monsoon response

11 hours ago
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs to ensure timely completion o ..

11 hours ago
 Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during fl ..

Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during flood

11 hours ago
 Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency

Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency

11 hours ago
 Unity, long-term measures amid national challenges ..

Unity, long-term measures amid national challenges: Barrister Aqeel

11 hours ago
 Uzbekistan, China deepen digital, tech cooperation ..

Uzbekistan, China deepen digital, tech cooperation to drive growth

11 hours ago
 Electric buses start from October in Attock: Anil ..

Electric buses start from October in Attock: Anil Saeed

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business