Foreign Exchange Rates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2025 | 09:40 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 03, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE

25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTMBER 05, 2025

USD 281.

6901

GBP 377.0986

EUR 327.9718

JPY 1.8938

APP/as/

