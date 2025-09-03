Foreign Exchange Rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 03, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE
25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTMBER 05, 2025
USD 281.
6901
GBP 377.0986
EUR 327.9718
JPY 1.8938
