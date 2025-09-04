Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2025 | 10:10 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 04, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE

25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTMBER 08, 2025

USD 281.

6657

GBP 377.5729

EUR 328.2532

JPY 1.8944

APP/as/

