Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2025 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 04, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE
25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTMBER 08, 2025
USD 281.
6657
GBP 377.5729
EUR 328.2532
JPY 1.8944
APP/as/
