Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2025 | 12:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of the Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange Rates Bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 08, 2025, FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTMBER 10, 2025

USD 281.

6078

GBP 379.1285

EUR 328.8052

JPY 1.8999

