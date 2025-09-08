Foreign Exchange Rates
Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2025 | 12:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of the Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange Rates Bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 08, 2025, FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTMBER 10, 2025
USD 281.
6078
GBP 379.1285
EUR 328.8052
JPY 1.8999
APP/as
Recent Stories
Floods devastate Jalalpur Pirwala after embankment breach
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2025
Pakistan Navy flood relief operation continues in flood affected areas of Kasur
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas
India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas
ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..
More Stories From Business
-
Foreign exchange rates26 seconds ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 20253 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 20254 hours ago
-
Govt urged to devise policies with industry’s input to overcome flood impact20 hours ago
-
Floods caused huge loss to agricultural economy: Secretary Agriculture21 hours ago
-
FTO coordinator calls for strategic partnerships to unlock Pakistan’s blue economy21 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 20251 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 20251 day ago
-
Pakistan secures $4b agri MoUs in Beijing2 days ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 20252 days ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 20252 days ago
-
Finance Minister chairs meeting to review food prices and market situation3 days ago