Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2025 | 11:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 15, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DPoITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTMBER 17,2025
USD 281.
5073
GBP 381.4424
EUR 330.3207
JPY 1.9067
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
Asia Cup 2025. Handshake controversy mars Pakistan-India clash in Dubai
ADNOC L&S deploys AI to optimise UAE petroleum ports operations
UAE leaders congratulate President of Honduras on Independence Day
Hamdan Humanitarian Ship arrives in Al Arish under ‘Operation Chivalrous Knigh ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2025
UAE's Adel Khalid retains European Sailing Champions League title
UAE Federal Supreme Court participates in International Forum on Constitutional ..
Qatari PM: Israeli attack grave escalation
UAE Ministry of Defence delegation offers condolences on passing of Awad Mohamme ..
Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup concludes in Scottsdale
India overpower Pakistan despite Saim’s three-wicket haul
More Stories From Business
-
Iran, Pakistan agrees for finalization of FTA, activation of border markets2 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates2 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 20252 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 20253 hours ago
-
FCCI demands comprehensive strategy to avoid heavy flood losses in future14 hours ago
-
Commerce Minister arrives, Tehran for three-day official visit18 hours ago
-
5-day basic media marketing course concludes21 hours ago
-
Comprehensive reforms vital to unlock Pakistan’s untapped economic potential: Saif Ur Rehman21 hours ago
-
Pak-China sign $8.5bn accords to boost trade, strategic ties: Iftikhar Ali Malik21 hours ago
-
Commerce minister brings Pakistan’s first TDRC to life23 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 20251 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 20251 day ago