Foreign Exchange Rates

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2025 | 11:20 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 15, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DPoITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTMBER 17,2025

USD 281.

5073

GBP 381.4424

EUR 330.3207

JPY 1.9067

APP/mzr/

