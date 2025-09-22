Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2025 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 22, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTMBER 24, 2025
USD 281.
4176
GBP 379.4917
EUR 330.8346
JPY 1.9013
APP/as/
