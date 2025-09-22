Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2025 | 10:00 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 22, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTMBER 24, 2025

USD 281.

4176

GBP 379.4917

EUR 330.8346

JPY 1.9013

