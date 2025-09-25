Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2025 | 11:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 25, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTMBER 29, 2025
USD 281.
4000
GBP 379.3553
EUR 331.5736
JPY 1.9008
APP/as/
