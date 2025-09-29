Foreign Exchange Rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 29, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 01, 2025
USD 281.
3421
GBP 375.7323
EUR 328.5231
JPY 1.8782
