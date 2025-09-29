Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2025 | 10:40 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 29, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE

25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 01, 2025

USD 281.

3421

GBP 375.7323

EUR 328.5231

JPY 1.8782

APP/mzr/

