Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2025 | 10:00 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of the Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange Rates Bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 30, 2025, FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE

25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 02, 2025

USD 281.

3078

GBP 377.7401

EUR 329.5802

JPY 1.8925

APP/as/

