Foreign Exchange Rates
Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2025 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of the Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange Rates Bulletin, here on Tuesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 30, 2025, FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE
25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 02, 2025
USD 281.
3078
GBP 377.7401
EUR 329.5802
JPY 1.8925
APP/as/
