Foreign Exchange Rates
Umer Jamshaid Published October 02, 2025 | 10:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR OCTOBER 02, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 06, 2025
USD 281.
2607
GBP 378.8019
EUR 330.6782
JPY 1.9120
APP/mzr/
