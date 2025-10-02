Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Umer Jamshaid Published October 02, 2025 | 10:50 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR OCTOBER 02, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 06, 2025

USD 281.

2607

GBP 378.8019

EUR 330.6782

JPY 1.9120

