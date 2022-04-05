UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange Rates 5th Apr, 2022

Published April 05, 2022

Foreign exchange rates 5th Apr, 2022

The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the followin

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR 05TH APRIL 2022 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date APRIL 07, 2022

USD 184.0420

GBP 241.5183

EUR 203.5689

JPY 1.5016

