Foreign Exchange Rates 5th Apr, 2022
Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2022 | 12:29 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR 05TH APRIL 2022 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date APRIL 07, 2022
USD 184.0420
GBP 241.5183
EUR 203.5689
JPY 1.5016