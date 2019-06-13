KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 2.3520 13.06.2019

CONVERSION RATES FOR 13TH JUNE 2019 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 17, 2019

USD 151.5252

GBP 192.9825

EUR 171.6174

JPY 1.3993