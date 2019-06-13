Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH 13 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 2.3520 13.06.2019
CONVERSION RATES FOR 13TH JUNE 2019 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 17, 2019
USD 151.5252
GBP 192.9825
EUR 171.6174
JPY 1.3993