Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 2.2774 18.06.2019
CONVERSION RATES FOR 18TH JUNE 2019 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 20, 2019
USD 156.9170
GBP 197.4487
EUR 175.9667
JPY 1.4448