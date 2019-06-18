UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Exchange Rates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 11:00 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 2.2774 18.06.2019

CONVERSION RATES FOR 18TH JUNE 2019 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 20, 2019

USD 156.9170

GBP 197.4487

EUR 175.9667

JPY 1.4448

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Dollar June 2019 Market

Recent Stories

Veena Malik, Sania Mirza engage in Twitter feud ov ..

1 minute ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

37 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 18, 2019 in Pakistan

47 minutes ago

NCM warns of poor visibility due to fog

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets French FM

11 hours ago

Naya Pakistan Housing Program: two more sites sele ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.