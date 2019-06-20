KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 2.2980 20.06.2019

CONVERSION RATES FOR 20TH JUNE 2019 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 24, 2019

USD 156.9334

GBP 197.2967

EUR 175.7497

JPY 1.4471