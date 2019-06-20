Foreign Exchange Rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 2.2980 20.06.2019
CONVERSION RATES FOR 20TH JUNE 2019 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 24, 2019
USD 156.9334
GBP 197.2967
EUR 175.7497
JPY 1.4471