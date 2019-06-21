Foreign Exchange Rates
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 10:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 2.3000 21.06.2019
CONVERSION RATES FOR 21TH JUNE 2019 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 25, 2019
USD 156.9420
GBP 199.4890
EUR 177.2346
JPY 1.4561