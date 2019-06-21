KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 2.3000 21.06.2019

CONVERSION RATES FOR 21TH JUNE 2019 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 25, 2019

USD 156.9420

GBP 199.4890

EUR 177.2346

JPY 1.4561