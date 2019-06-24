Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 2.2168 24.06.2019
CONVERSION RATES FOR 24TH JUNE 2019 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 26, 2019
USD 156.8063
GBP 198.7677
EUR 177.1911
JPY 1.4592