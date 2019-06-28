Foreign Exchange Rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 2.1998 28.06.2019
CONVERSION RATES FOR 28TH JUNE 2019 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JULY 03, 2019
USD 163.9240
GBP 208.1507
EUR 186.3488
JPY 1.5184