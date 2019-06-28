(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 2.1998 28.06.2019

CONVERSION RATES FOR 28TH JUNE 2019 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JULY 03, 2019

USD 163.9240

GBP 208.1507

EUR 186.3488

JPY 1.5184