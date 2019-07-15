UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 43 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 11:00 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 2.2126 15.07.2019

CONVERSION RATES FOR 15TH JULY 2019 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JULY 17, 2019

USD 158.7488

GBP 198.8646

EUR 178.6876

JPY 1.4638

