Foreign Exchange Rates
Umer Jamshaid 43 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 2.2126 15.07.2019
CONVERSION RATES FOR 15TH JULY 2019 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JULY 17, 2019
USD 158.7488
GBP 198.8646
EUR 178.6876
JPY 1.4638