Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 11:55 AM
Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued
exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 2.2293 16.07.2019
CONVERSION RATES FOR 16TH JULY 2019 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JULY 18, 2019
USD 159.8158
GBP 200.6168
EUR 180.1284
JPY 1.4811