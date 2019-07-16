UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 11:55 AM

Foreign exchange rates

Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 2.2293 16.07.2019

CONVERSION RATES FOR 16TH JULY 2019 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JULY 18, 2019

USD 159.8158

GBP 200.6168

EUR 180.1284

JPY 1.4811

