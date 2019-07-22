UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 12:00 PM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 2.1743 22.07.2019

CONVERSION RATES FOR 22ND JULY 2019 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JULY 24, 2019

USD 160.1570

GBP 200.4205

EUR 180.0965

JPY 1.4876

