Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 12:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 2.1743 22.07.2019
CONVERSION RATES FOR 22ND JULY 2019 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JULY 24, 2019
USD 160.1570
GBP 200.4205
EUR 180.0965
JPY 1.4876