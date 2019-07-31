KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 2.1963 31.07.2019

CONVERSION RATES FOR 31ST JULY 2019 FOR FOREIGN Currency Bank-Rates

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 02, 2019

USD 160.0036

GBP 194.6924

EUR 178.2440

JPY 1.4736