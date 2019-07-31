Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 11:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 2.1963 31.07.2019
CONVERSION RATES FOR 31ST JULY 2019 FOR FOREIGN Currency Bank-Rates
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 02, 2019
USD 160.0036
GBP 194.6924
EUR 178.2440
JPY 1.4736