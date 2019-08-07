Foreign Exchange Rates
Wed 07th August 2019 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 2.0859 07.08.2019
CONVERSION RATES FOR 7TH AUGUST 2019 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 09, 2019
USD 158.6170
GBP 193.2431
EUR 177.6035
JPY 1.4903