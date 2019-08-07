(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 2.0859 07.08.2019

CONVERSION RATES FOR 7TH AUGUST 2019 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 09, 2019

USD 158.6170

GBP 193.2431

EUR 177.6035

JPY 1.4903