Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 10:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 2.0441 27.09.2019
CONVERSION RATES FOR 27TH SEPTEMBER 2019 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 01, 2019
USD 156.1727
GBP 192.4204
EUR 170.7124
JPY 1.4510