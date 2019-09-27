UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 10:50 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 2.0441 27.09.2019

CONVERSION RATES FOR 27TH SEPTEMBER 2019 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 01, 2019

USD 156.1727

GBP 192.4204

EUR 170.7124

JPY 1.4510

