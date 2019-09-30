Foreign Exchange Rates
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 10:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin here on Monday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 2.0644 30.09.2019
CONVERSION RATES FOR 30TH SEPTEMBER 2019 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 02, 2019
USD 156.1562
GBP 191.8535
EUR 170.6006
JPY 1.4471