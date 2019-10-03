Foreign Exchange Rates
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 2.0565 03.10.2019
CONVERSION RATES FOR 3RD OCTOBER 2019 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 07, 2019
USD 156.3278
GBP 191.2827
EUR 170.5849
JPY 1.4521