Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 2.0170 04.10.2019
CONVERSION RATES FOR 4TH OCTOBER 2019 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 08, 2019
USD 156.3436
GBP 192.3964
EUR 171.3213
JPY 1.4602