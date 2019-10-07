Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 11:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.9850 07.10.2019
CONVERSION RATES FOR 7TH OCTOBER 2019 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 09, 2019
USD 156.5145
GBP 193.0137
EUR 171.8373
JPY 1.4659