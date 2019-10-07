UrduPoint.com
Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.9850 07.10.2019

CONVERSION RATES FOR 7TH OCTOBER 2019 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 09, 2019

USD 156.5145

GBP 193.0137

EUR 171.8373

JPY 1.4659

