Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 11:10 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.9355 15.10.2019

CONVERSION RATES FOR 14TH OCTOBER 2019 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 16, 2019

USD 156.0486

GBP 195.4197

EUR 171.9343

JPY 1.4450

