Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 11:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.9355 15.10.2019
CONVERSION RATES FOR 14TH OCTOBER 2019 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 16, 2019
USD 156.0486
GBP 195.4197
EUR 171.9343
JPY 1.4450