Foreign Exchange Rates
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.9780 16.10.2019
CONVERSION RATES FOR 16TH OCTOBER 2019 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 18, 2019
USD 156.0370
GBP 196.7627
EUR 171.9996
JPY 1.4405